Sponges at the ready for fire service car washes in aid of Air Ambulance

A vehicle technician at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service is hosting a series of charity car washes to raise money for the Air Ambulance Service to thank the charity for its help when he suffered a horrific broken leg in 2013.

Kevin White is running the London Marathon in April and the car washes - which take place on Saturdays between 9am and 5pm at fire stations in Corby (this Saturday, February 17), Thrapston (February 24), Moulton (March 3), Rushden (March 31) and The Mounts in Northampton (April 14) - are forming part of his fundraising.

Vehicles will be washed in return for a donation and among those helping Kevin will be firefighters, his workshop colleagues and Northamptonshire Emergency Service cadets.

Kevin said: “I had an accident in 2013 which snapped my femur, and when the air ambulance was called I knew it was quite serious.

“I’m now back running and I wanted to try and give something back to the air ambulance, which was part of the big team who helped to save my leg.”

Prior to his accident Kevin had run half marathons, but the nature of his injury meant doctors originally warned his running days might be over.

However, after four lots of surgery, the most recent in October 2016, he’s fully fit again and is aiming to complete the marathon in under four hours.

He said: “I’m up to 15-and-a-half-mile runs in my training and am looking forward to the day itself.”

Kevin is also running a fundraising quiz night and raffle at the Everard Arms, Corby, from 7.30pm on February 25.

To sponsor Kevin, visit bit.ly/2EHBb8m.