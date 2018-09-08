Splash and Dash challenge to raise funds for Rushden children’s charity

There’s still time for teams to sign up for a fundraising challenge at Rushden Lakes to raise funds for the vulnerable children and families supported by Spurgeons.

Splash and Dash is the first ever challenge event to take place at the shopping, restaurant and wildlife complex.

There's still time to sign up for Splash and Dash

48 teams of six will be racing in KataKanus across the lakes, all hoping to take home the coveted challenge cup.

The event is taking place on Sunday, September 30, and Spurgeons are being supported by Rushden Lakes and Canoe2 with the event.

The races will kick off at 10am and a real party family fun atmosphere with children’s activities, stalls and music is being promised.

So far eight teams have signed up, with a number of the Lakes’ stores taking part including White Stuff, M&S and River Island as well as teams from Morrisons, Mitchells and Butler and Spurgeons.

Sue Dennis, events and community fundraising manager for Spurgeons, which is based in Rushden, said: “We are excited to be working with Rushden Lakes and Canoe2 on this first ever ‘Spurgeons Splash and Dash’.

“Not only is it the first event of its kind locally but it enables us to bring a fun filled day for local people and businesses while raising funds to support children and families who need our help.

“I hope that as many companies and groups locally will want to support the children we work with and to be a part of our Splash and Dash.”

There’s still time to sign up and enter a team, so if you’ve ever fancied jumping in a boat with your friends, family or work colleagues and dashing across a lake, this is your chance.

And there are plenty of other ways to get involved, including sponsoring a team, volunteering on the day, exhibiting at the event or just cheering on the teams on the day.

Ian Blackwell from Canoe2 said: “The incredible work that the team at Spurgeons do is absolutely vital to thousands of families every year and here at Canoe2 we couldn’t be prouder to support such a hardworking and dedicated charity. “We are very excited and honoured to play host to the first Splash and Dash KataKanu race event in September and we think everyone involved will be sure to have a really fun day out here on the water with us.”

For more details go to www.spurgeons.org.uk/splashanddash or email sdennis@spurgeons.org.

Spurgeons believes that every child deserves the opportunity of living a happy and hope-filled life.

In the past year, Spurgeons has helped 81,000 vulnerable and disadvantaged children and families nationally.