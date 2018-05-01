Spirits high at Rothwell firm as they launch new summer rum

A Rothwell-based rum company has launched a second spirit which they say is perfect for the summer.

The One Love Rum Company, founded by Steve Gamage, saw its first product hit the shelves last year.

They’ve now launched a new coconut and pineapple flavoured rum - One Love Tropical - and plan to launch more products in the next 12 months.

Mr Gamage said: “I am extremely happy and proud of the brand and it’s great to see so many local businesses now stocking it.

“At present there are very few flavoured rums on the market and I wanted to introduce a refreshing new flavour for this summer.

“I believe our new coconut and pineapple spirit drink made with 100 per cent Caribbean rum infused with tropical fruits does just that.”

One Love Tropical is made from rums sourced from Caribbean distilleries and is bottled at 37.5 per cent ABV.

The firm’s original 50 per cent ABV blend proved so popular a rum club in Leeds bought it in bulk for their monthly rum club subscription.

One Love is set to release a spiced rum in July and is planning on making three more products over the next year.

Mr Gamage says he believes flavoured rums could be the next big thing.

He said: “Just like we’ve seen with gin, more and more different flavoured gins have come onto the market appealing to more and more people and their individual tastes and I believe this will be the same natural development with rum.”

One Love Rum can be found at: The Red Lion Rothwell, The Ritz and The R Inn in Desborough, Beckworth Emporium in Sywell, Amps Fine Wines in Oundle, Jamrock Caribbean Restaurant in Wellingborough, T E Brown in Rushden, Duncan Murray Wines in Market Harborough and Cheyne Walk Club, The Wine Connection Derngate, St Giles Street Deli, Cost Cutters Lumbertubs and 8 Barrels Club in Northampton.

It can also be bought online on Amazon, Master of Malt, The Drinks Shop and more.

Bar, club, restaurant and shop owners wanting to stock the range should email hello@oneloverum.com or contact Mr Gamage on 07906 095141.

As a special launch offer for the new product, the firm is offering free local delivery on all orders directly from the One Love website at www.oneloverum.com when you use discount code Northantset

You can follow One Love on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @oneloverum.