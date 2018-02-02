Spectacular Mardi Gras to return to Corby

Corby’s Mardi Gras returns for a second year next month with organisers promising a spectacular celebration of music and light.

The event will see the ancient Thoroughsale and Hazel Woods transformed into an enchanted forest with illuminated light sculptures nestled between the trees.

Entertainment starts from 3pm on Saturday, March 24, with a live music stage outside Corby Cube running until 8pm, featuring King Brasstards, Café Jazz, Alright Jack and local talent.

Free craft workshops take place from 3pm to 5.30pm for audiences to help create light sculptures to illuminate a special community procession taking place at 6pm from outside Corby Cube.

The event is being produced in partnership with Made in Corby by ArtReach, whose director David Hill said: “It’s great that collaboration with the Friends of Thoroughsale and Hazel Woods means the wonderful asset of this local ancient woodland in central Corby will be highlighted, and will provide a stunning backdrop to the creation of an ‘enchanted’ environment for the music and light show.”

ArtReach will also hold February half-term workshops at the Rooftop Arts Centre on Wednesday, February 14.

Open to all ages and abilities, the free workshops are a chance for people to create light sculptures to illuminate the procession. Four sessions will be available: 10am to 11am, 11am to midday, 1pm to 2pm and 2pm to 3pm.

Book your free space by emailing ArtReachEvents.eventbrite.com or signing up at the Rooftop Arts Centre, Chisholm House, 9 Queens Square, Corby NN17 1PD.

Follow the event on Facebook @ArtReachEvents or Twitter @_ArtReach.