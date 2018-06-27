Specialist Wellingborough care home is praised by inspectors

The Brambles, a care home in Wellingborough which specialises in residential support and accommodation for ten people with learning disabilities and complex needs, is celebrating having been rated as ‘Good’ overall, for a second consecutive time by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission.

Operated by Consensus, The Brambles was praised by inspectors for providing a safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led service.

Inspectors said the service was committed to providing good care, adding: “People developed positive relationships with the staff. The staff were friendly, passionate about their work and caring; they treated people with respect, kindness, dignity and compassion. People had detailed personalised plans of care in place to enable staff to provide consistent care and support in line with people’s personal preferences.”

Sean France, service manager for The Brambles, said: “I am extremely proud that Consensus and our team have a shared clear vision to respect individual choice and promote inclusion, rights and independence.

“We enable people to make choices in their everyday life and are delighted that the inspectors noted our open and transparent culture that is person-centred, inclusive and rated us as ‘Good’ overall.”

The Brambles specialises in providing residential support and accommodation for up to ten adults with learning disabilities and complex needs including Autism and Asperger’s syndrome.

