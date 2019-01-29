Special party for Wilby birthday girl Elsie

A Wilby woman celebrated her 100th birthday with a party at the working men’s club.

Elsie Atkins, along with many of her friends, celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, January 26, at Wilby WMC.

Elsie was born in London in 1919 and has lived in Wellingborough for many years.

She has made many friends in the area and still likes to garden when the weather permits.

A keen member of the working men’s club, you will find her down there most Friday and Saturday nights!

The members of the club had a collection for her and raised more than £200.