Special Easter delivery for patients at Corby hospice

Staff from a Corby gym helped spread some Easter joy with a delivery of eggs for Lakelands Hospice.

Anytime Fitness team members Lauren and Tom dropped off 50 Easter eggs for patients at the hospice in Butland Road, Corby.

Tom and Lauren with staff and patients at Lakelands Hospice

All the chocolate treats had been donated by staff and gym members.

Marina Rae, the hospice’s community fundraiser, said: “Thank you Steve Wilson (manager) and to your fantastic team and customers, our patients were all absolutely thrilled to receive an Easter egg.

“Your generosity really brought lots of Easter joy to the hospice.”

The hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.