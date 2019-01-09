Spate of break-ins in village near Wellingborough since Christmas

Burglars have repeatedly targeted homes in a village near Wellingborough over the festive period.

One break-in in Great Doddington happened between 3pm on January 3 and midday on January 5 when a window was smashed at the rear of a home in Glenfield Drive.

Once inside a number of items were stolen.

A house in Lower Street was targeted by thieves, first in the early hours of Christmas Day and later attempts were made to break into the shed "one or two days after", a police spokeswoman said.

Another home on Christmas Eve was also reported to have been broken into.

Prior to that, Northamptonshire Police received reports of an attempted break-in on a garage on December 21 or 22.

On Sunday, January 6, the police helicopter was seen hovering above the village while police cars were stationed in High Street.

A spokeswoman said the force had received reports of two people in a vehicle acting suspiciously, which prompted the police to respond.

No offences were found to have been committed.

Witnesses, or anyone with information or who may have seen the men or the car, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.