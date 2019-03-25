Southfield School in Kettering shut because of ‘incident’

A Kettering school will be shut tomorrow (Tuesday , March 26) after school leaders said there had been an ‘incident’.

Southfield School in Lewis Road, Kettering, announced on its website and its social media channels late in the evening that it would be shut to pupils because of an incident that occurred tonight (Monday).

No further details were supplied by the girls’school but a message on its website and on Facebook apologised to parents.

It read: “Unfortunately, due to an incident which occurred this evening, the school will be closed tomorrow – Tuesday 26th March 2019. It will be open again, as normal, on Wednesday 27th March 2019.

”We appreciate that this is short notice and apologise, in advance, for any inconvenience caused.”

Some parents were angry that they had not received messages from the school and instead said they had to rely on social media to hear the news.

Updates to follow.