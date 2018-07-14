Soup-er fundraising scheme to launch in Kettering

A worldwide fundraising scheme that revolves around a bowl of soup is coming to Kettering.

Kettering Soup, organised by the Kettering Voluntary Network, is launching on Saturday, August 4 at midday at the Green Patch in Valley Walk.

The idea is based on the Detroit Soup model where people enjoy a bowl of soup and bread and receive presentations from four local causes about projects they are seeking support for.

Each person in attendance donates a minimum of £5 for their food and gets to vote of their favourite project.

The project with the most votes gets the kitty.

The soup model has made many UK towns but this is the first in the area, with the closest currently in Northampton.

To pitch an idea for the event for your project contact Sean Silver on sean.silver@groundwork.org.uk or call 07912 480537.

Those planning on attending have also been asked to send an RSVP to Sean to help gauge numbers for catering.