Sooty and Sweep coming to Kettering

One of the nation’s favourite puppets will come to Kettering later this year.

Sooty will be joined by Sweep, Soo and TV pal Richard Cadell at two magic shows at the Lighthouse Theatre on April 16.

It’s part of a 48-leg tour across the country for the famous puppet, who is 71 this year.

Last year saw him put out a brand new series of The Sooty Show on ITVBe, a huge birthday celebration on Blackpool Pier in July and then performing with Sweep for Prince Charles.

Sooty was created by magician and puppeteer Harry Corbett in 1948 and appeared on TV before Harry’s son Matthew took over the character in 1976.

Matthew retired in 1998, passing on the character to co-star Richard Cadell who still tours the country with Sooty now.

Speaking about the 2019 magic show, Richard said: “This is Sooty doing what he does best – magic - so the audience can expect to be saying “izzy whizzy let’s get busy” a great deal!

“Sooty will be performing some amazing tricks including sawing a lady in half, floating a child from the audience and making it snow.

“Sweep will be getting in the way with his own disastrous magic tricks, most of which revolve around sausages.”

With special guests circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialities of Fantasie de la Nuit, the show is set to be a spectacular treat for the whole family and includes a chance to meet Richard and Sooty afterwards.

The Kettering shows will take place at 11am and 2.30pm.

To buy tickets, click here.