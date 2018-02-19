Some KFCs in Northamptonshire back open after chicken supply problems

Some KFC restaurants in Northamptonshire are back open after running out of chicken and burger buns at the weekend.

According to the company’s website branches in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough are now open.

In a statement, a KFC spokesman said: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

A statement on the company’s website said: “We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that.

“Shout out to our restaurant teams who are working flat out to get us back up and running again.

“Hope to see you in our restaurants soon.”