Sombre night as Corby councillors vote for first stage of own abolition

It was a historic night for Corby Council as councillors voted to back the first stage of a move to a unitary authority.

At a sombre meeting at Corby Cube yesterday evening (April 19) a vote was passed for Corby to work with neighbouring councils to draw up a proposal to abolish the county’s boroughs and replace them with two unitary authorities.

The situation has been forced on the councils as the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government has declared that the current two-tier council system in Northamptonshire comes to an end following the severe financial mismanagement at the county authority.

Corby Council leader Tom Beattie said he would be consulting with local people soon.

He said: “I think the people of Corby will make it clear that they are unhappy.

“Unhappy that a well-performing council is about to be wound up and abolished because of the failure of Northamptonshire County Council.”

The leader said it was important, however, that Corby worked with neighbouring councils to ensure it got a good deal for its residents.

At the meeting many councillors made their extreme anger at the county authority clear.

Cllr Mary Butcher, who represents the Beanfield ward, said: “It leaves a very bad taste in my mouth that NCC will be involved in any way in this consultation. They are not trustworthy.

“They knew what they were doing. They have left the county in the most dreadful state that you could ever consider.

“Putting elderly and young people and education at risk. I think they should have no input whatsoever in what the future governance will be within the county.

“They cannot sit around a table with us and discuss the best way forward when they have totally destroyed Northamptonshire. They have destroyed our future.”

Cllr John McGhee, who is also a county councillor, was the only councillor to vote against the proposal to work with the other authorities in putting a joint unitary bid together.

He said he did not want to see the destruction of the boroughs.

He said: “This is one of the saddest days in my 20 years in local government. This move will not save any money. In fact it will cost millions to make it happen so we are going to be in a worse situation for the first few years.”

The seven boroughs and districts in Northamptonshire have until Friday, July 27, to submit their joint bid to central government. The creation of town councils are thought to be part of that bid.

Any consultation costs will be paid by the councils as CBC chief executive Norman Stronach said there was no extra cash on the table from central government.

At the meeting it was revealed that it is very likely that the 2019 local elections will be cancelled and that a shadow North Northamptonshire unitary council will be in place by spring next year. Elections for the unitary authority will take place in May 2020 and the boundaries and number of councillors for each area are to be decided in coming months.