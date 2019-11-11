Solar power experts in Corby set to expand overseas

From left, Aten Global's chairman Les Pyles, finance director, Nana Amonoo and CEO, Keenan Gratrick.

Aten Global, of Mitchell Road, has unveiled its ambitious plans following the working capital injection from the Reward Finance Group.

The fund will allow the company, which designs and installs solar power systems, to finalise existing contracts and develop new opportunities in UK, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.

The one-year-old company, which has already generated more than £1 million in sales is on target to see turnover reach £3.5 million this year after being commissioned to provide solar systems totalling 102 megawatts in the UK and overseas.

Nana Amonoo, finance director, said: “The growth of the business over the last 12 months has been phenomenal.

“To progress the growing number of tenders and complete existing projects requires a significant amount of working capital, especially a Jamaican contract for a 45-megawatt floating solar system.

“We are thankful Reward Finance Group recognised our success and the potential for future growth. It quickly provided us with the necessary funds.”