Soap box derby returns to Kettering’s Wicksteed Park

The soap box derby is returning to Kettering’s Wicksteed Park for a fifth year.

And this year amateur racers will be competing for the chance to see how the professionals do it after the park signed a partnership with Silverstone.

The race encourages competitors to use their ingenuity and imagination to create karts capable of tackling a challenging course, with the thrills and spills attracting racers and spectators from across the region.

And as part of the partnership, this year’s winners will get tickets to enjoy the Formula 1 Rolex British Grand Prix 2019, being held at Silverstone in Northamptonshire in July.

Tracey Clarke, Wicksteed Park’s community link manager, said: “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Silverstone, which has played such an iconic role in the history and development of motor racing in this country and across the world.

“The soap box derby maintains the park’s reputation for innovation and highlights the extraordinary legacy of the park’s creator Charles Wicksteed, and his life as an entrepreneur, inventor, innovator and successful engineer.

“It is fitting that the winners will go on to see the drivers and cars at the pinnacle of motor racing.”

The event on Saturday, June 15, will see 60 home-built karts tackle a downhill course at the park with both juniors and seniors competing for prizes.

Entries are now being accepted with details and a downloadable entry form on the Wicksteed Park website at www.wicksteedpark.org and Facebook page, with an initial closing date of May 10.

This year will see a new course close to the park’s railway and Tracey Clarke added: “This is a fantastic, adrenaline-fuelled day, with competitors using ingenuity and skill to make their home-made karts, which rely on gravity to power them.

“The fastest times win but there will be additional prizes for best dressed team and stylish cornering.”

On race day itself, karts will be on view from 11.30am, with the first timed runs starting at 12 noon and the trophy presentation at 5pm.

The event is free to watch although car parking charges apply and refreshments will be available.