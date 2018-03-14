Snow forecast for Corby and Kettering this weekend

Corby and Kettering could wake up to a dusting of snow this weekend.

The Met Office’s weather forecast is predicting light snow across areas of Northamptonshire on Saturday and Sunday.

Kettering is forecasted to see light snow fall at 6am on Saturday (March 17) and from midnight to 6am on Sunday.

In Corby, light snow could also fall at 6am on Saturday and then from 9pm that night through to 3am the following morning.

Light snow is also predicted at 6am on Saturday and Sunday in Wellingborough and Rushden.

The Met Office forecast said: “Turning much colder Saturday and Sunday.

“Occasional snow showers and a strong, bitterly cold easterly wind.”