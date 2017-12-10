SNOW ALERT: Met Office issue yellow weather warning for ice on Monday morning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for tomorrow as drivers are being warned of treacherous conditions on the roads due to ice.

Heavy snow fell throughout Sunday morning across Northamptonshire and forecasters have predicted more snow will fall in the early hours of Monday morning from about 1am to 3am.

With temperatures at zero degrees centigrade, the Met Office has warned of icy conditions on the roads.

Over in the East Midlands, some 47 gritting crews have been on patrol over the past 24 hours on roads including the M1.

And with temperatures set to plummet overnight, Highways England will be working around the clock this evening to treat roads and keep them free from disruption.

Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, said: “We’re working around the clock to keep our motorways and major A-roads open following the heavy snowfall in the past 24 hours. With further snowfall and temperatures set to plummet overnight, we will be working continuously to treat our roads and keep them free from disruption.

“We are encouraging road users, particularly in the north of England and Midlands, to drive only if it’s necessary – your safety is our top priority and our advice is to work at home, travel by public transport or to wait until the weather and road conditions have improved.

“If this is not possible then plan your journey carefully, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel and before you set off, make sure vehicle is ready for your journey and is clear of snow.

“Anyone thinking of using the roads should be advised to keep their distance and reduce speed, because even in conditions that seem normal, and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh grit has not been worked into the carriageway.”