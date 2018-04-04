Smash-and-grab on cash machine during Finedon ram raid

These pictures show the aftermath of a ram raid at a store in Finedon.

Thieves attempted a smash-and-grab on the cash machine at the Premier store in Irthlingborough Road in the early hours of today (Wednesday).

John Ellson was woken by the noise of the thieves trying to smash their way into the shop and these pictures show the trail of destruction they left behind.

John said: “I witnessed a ram raid at my corner shop at 2.45am.

“Four or five masked men used a Land Rover to smash their way into the shop and dragged out the ATM which they loaded into an Audi estate car.

“It nearly fell out three times as they tried to drive away.

John Ellson sent in these pictures following the ram raid

“They finally made off with the ATM, leaving the Land Rover behind.”

A message issued by Northants Police’s neighbourhood alert system said: “In the early hours of this morning, a store was raided and the ATM stolen.

“Typically a 4x4 and a sports vehicle are used in these offences

“Please be vigilant when using cash machines looking out for any suspicious activity.

The damage caused

“Please report online or via 101.”