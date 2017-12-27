Slimmers who shed five stone between them to help others lose weight in Wollaston and Irchester

Two slimmers who transformed their life by losing more than five stone between them are set to help others shed the pounds.

After training as consultants, Anneka Eaton-Neil and Helen Dowling are set to take over Slimming World groups in Wollaston and Irchester in January.

Anneka Eaton-Neil before and after her weight loss

Helen said: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.

“After losing 2.5st and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.”

Mum-of-three Anneka says she couldn’t believe she’d found a way to lose weight without starving herself.

But she says Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat, it is also about becoming more active.

She said: “Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car.”

And she added: “As a consultant it’s my role to create that warm, supportive atmosphere to get people sharing their ideas and experiences to help others - it’s going to be great fun.”

Slimming World consultants are all former members who have lost weight at their local group.

Consultants receive training in Slimming World’s healthy eating and physical activity programmes and learn about supporting their members to take control of their weight loss.

Rowena McNally, who runs Slimming World’s Thrapston group and manages East Northants as a team developer, said: “Slimming World consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others.

“With Anneka and Helen’s experience of being successful Slimming World members and their kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that they’ll be an amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”

Helen’s group will meet at Irchester Methodist Church in High Street, Irchester, every Monday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm from January 1.

For more details pop along on the day or call her on 07912 432511.

Anneka’s group will meet at Salvation Army Hall in Hinwick Road, Wollaston, every Thursday at 5pm and 7pm from January 4.

For more details pop along on the day or call her on 07745 601583.