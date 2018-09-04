Sky’s the limit for six-year-old Barton Seagrave climber

A six-year-old from Barton Seagrave is believed to be one of the youngest ever to climb the Three Peaks.

Malaki Coowar scaled Ben Nevis last month having previously climbed Snowdon aged just four and Scafell Pike last year.

Malaki Coowar, 6, has completed the Three Peak. 'Dad James, Malaki, mum Marcie and brother Jace, 3.

Malaki, a Year 2 pupil at Millbrook Infant School, now has his sights set on climbing Kilimanjaro in a couple of years’ time - with the ultimate aim of scaling Everest when he’s older.

Proud dad James, who has climbed every mountain with him, said: “Every step of mine is probably two or three for him.

“There were lots of times where he could have given up but he didn’t and that’s what achieving something is.

“He just kept going even though he was tired and it was a great feeling to reach the top.”

Malaki and James climbing Snowdon.

Malaki, who plays football for Kettering FC Jaguars, became hooked on the idea of climbing after watching an episode of CBeebies show Go Jetters on Everest.

He climbed Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales at 1,085m high, and went up and down in six-and-a-half hours.

A year later he scaled Scafell Pike, England’s highest mountain a 978m tall, in six hours.

And in August he completed the trio by climbing Scotland’s Ben Nevis in freezing conditions in seven hours and 40 minutes.

Malaki and James climbing Scafell Pike.

Ben Nevis is the highest and most challenging mountain in Great Britain at 1,345m high, with other climbers turning back when Malaki and James were near the top.

Malaki’s mum Marcie said: “I am extremely proud of him.

“I didn’t think he would do it when they were at Ben Nevis as the weather was dreadful.

“People I was talking to at the bottom said they were turning back as it was so bad but Malaki wouldn’t give up.”

Malaki and James climbing Ben Nevis, along with two of their neighbours.

The youngest person to complete the Three Peaks Challenge, with all three mountains scaled in 24 hours, is aged seven.

James believes that Malaki may be one of the youngest in the country to climb all three without the 24-hour clock.

Malaki and James hope to climb Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, in a couple of years over a four-day trek.

But the youngster could have competition from within his own family.

His younger brother Jace, aged three, wants to climb Snowdon next year - and thinks he can climb it quicker.