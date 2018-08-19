Sixteen weeks of Kettering town centre roadworks start tomorrow

A 16-week project to make a Kettering street two-way to traffic gets under way tomorrow (Monday).

Eskdaill Street’s one-way system is being axed in a major project costing between £1.5m and £2m.

Eskdaill Street.

It will be split into two phases, with the first set of roadworks starting on Monday, August 20.

Phase one will see work on the junction of Rockingham Road and Eskdaill Street.

This phase will consist of temporary four-way traffic lights and temporary pedestrian crossings with lane closures in Eskdaill Street and will complete at Canon Street.

Phase two will see work on the junction of Eskdaill Street and Montagu Street.

This phase will begin by closing Montagu Street westbound and Victoria Street, meaning there will be no access to Victoria Street from Montagu and Eskdaill Street during a period of about three weeks.

Access to properties and business will be maintained to Victoria Street from Alfred Street.

After this stage the junction will have a combination of two and three-way signals allowing normal manoeuvres for vehicles.

Some bus stops will be suspended during the second phase of works, beginning in the first week of October.

A Highways spokesman said: “When programming works we consider the impact on all road users and plan our works to minimise disruption.

“We understand that the project will be inconvenient but works can only be completed safely and efficiently with the appropriate traffic and pedestrian management in place.

“We hope any inconvenience can be tolerated for the duration of the works.”

Carriageway widening, traffic light upgrades and footway and carriageway resurfacing will also take place.

Road closures, lane closures and parking suspensions will be in place at all hours.

Workmen will be on site between 7.30am and 5.30pm during the day and will resurface the roads between 8pm and 6am.

All works are expected to be complete by December 2.