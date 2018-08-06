Six weeks of roadworks on A43 near Kettering

Drivers face six weeks of roadworks on the A43 near Kettering from today (Monday).

The work is taking place on the A43 at the Broughton bypass near Mawsley.

Signs have gone up on the road warning people of the works, which start today and are due to run for six weeks until September 14.

The work is being carried out to make improvements to broadband coverage in the area.

Mike Quinn, delivery director for Gigaclear PLC, said: “We are currently working to connect rural Northamptonshire to full fibre broadband that will give local residents and businesses access to speeds of up to 1,000Mbps (1Gbps).

“To enable us to put the necessary infrastructure in place, we are undertaking planned works on the A43 from today (Monday) for approximately six weeks.

“The works are starting slightly earlier than planned as we aim to complete during the school holidays to minimise any disruption.

“We have worked closely with Northants Highways Authority to ensure we have a number of traffic management plans in place throughout the build to ease congestion, including restricted hours of working to support traffic flow (9.30am to 3.30pm).

“For further information on Gigaclear’s service in this area, please visit https://www.gigaclear.com/postcode-checker/superfastnorthamptonshire.”

Multi-way traffic lights will be in place while the roadworks are taking place.