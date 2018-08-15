Six sign up for for Rushden charity’s dance contest

Forget Strictly Come Dancing, meet the line-up for Serve Goes Dancing!

These six volunteers have signed up for the fundraiser in support of the Rushden-based charity which has been helping people be independent in their own homes across East Northants since the 1980s.

Rehearsals have already started with the contestants taking their first tentative steps to learning the waltz, samba and a show dance with the help of Footloose Dance School.

Those taking to the dancefloor are Rena Jewkes from Jewkes Bridal in Rushden High Street, Mike Judd, Keith Curryer from Weetabix, Anton Rudgalvis from Rotary, Elena Nunley from M&S at Rushden Lakes and Jo Gouldson fron Northants Fire and Rescue Service.

They have just over 10 weeks until the main event on Friday, October 26, at the Ferrers School in Higham Ferrers.

And in preparation for Serve Goes Dancing, they are hoping to put on a dance display at Rushden Lakes in the next few weeks with a bucket collection to help with the fundraising.

Asked why they are taking part and what they are hoping to get from the experience, Rena said: “To meet people, have fun, learn to dance and enjoy the experience.”

Mike said: “To raise awareness of Serve and improve my ability to dance.”

Keith admitted he is ‘nervously excited’ about the experience, but added: “I’m looking forward to the experience.”

Each couple has an individual target to raise £500 before the night, and they all have their own reasons for supporting the charity based in Church Street, Rushden.

Rena said: “Serve is a good charity that is essential to the elderly people who can’t get out locally.”

Keith praised Serve for the ‘great job’ it does in the community, while Mike said: “This is a fantastic organisation which helped my wife when she had a stroke last year.”

Tickets for Serve Goes Dancing cost £10 and are due to go on sale in September.

Jenny Standen from Serve said: “We do hope you will support our charity so we can continue to aid vulnerable adults in the East Northants area.”

Proceeds raised by the event will support Serve’s well-being classes for older seniors, including exercise classes, craft groups and the Musical Moments dementia support group.

Tickets will be available from the charity or by calling Jenny at Serve on 01933 315555.

People can also make a donation by clicking here