Six nights of road closures on A43 between Kettering and Northampton

A series of overnight road closures are taking place on the A43 between Kettering and Northampton next month.

Drivers will have to find alternative routes as a section of the road from the Sywell roundabout to the Pytchley junction will be closed for six nights from September 10.

The road closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am the following day until September 15.

It is to allow for patching work to be carried out.

Northamptonshire County Council is responsible for the work and its website says ‘delays likely’ when the work is being completed.

Signs have gone up on the A43 between Kettering and Northampton warning drivers about the forthcoming road closures.

For more details, go to the roadworks page of the county council website.