Six jailed for more than 30 years over Kettering shooting

Six people have been jailed for a total of 33 years after a shooting in Kettering which saw the victim lose his leg.

A 36-year-old man, who had his back turned at the time, was shot in Field Street last year.

Five were found guilty on various charges in June following an eight week trial at Northampton Crown Court, while a sixth pleaded guilty to firearms charges.

Spencer Carr, 39, has been jailed for 14 years for GBH with intent and five years for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, to run concurrently.

Michael Villiers, 46, and Darren Freeman, 36, were also found guilty of GBH, and have been sentenced to two years and three years respectively.

Freeman will also serve a one year sentence for possession of a firearm, to run consecutively.

Lorna Carr, 30, and Kelly Davies, 40, were found guilty of assisting an offender.

Davies was given a five year custodial sentence and Carr was jailed for two years.

Robert Pearce, 61, from Kettering, was jailed for 12 months after he previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened on October 14, 2017, when Carr shot the man in the leg, before leaving the scene in a van.

Villiers and Freeman were also in the van at the time of the offence.

The shot caused such extensive damage to the man’s leg that it had to be amputated.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee McBride said: “I am pleased with the sentences handed down in this case.

“This was a very complex investigation that concluded with the conviction of six people who will now serve prison sentences for the part they played in this offence.

“I hope it demonstrates our determination to crack down on violent crime and shows that we will not only go after the person who actually pulls the trigger but also those who help them.

“It is another tremendous result and underlines our commitment, through Operation Viper, to effectively tackle organised criminality and violence in Northamptonshire and bring those involved in crime to justice.”