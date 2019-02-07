Six cars involved in A14 pile-up near Kettering

Emergency services were called to the A14 near Kettering last night after a six-car pile-up.

Police, fire crews, paramedics and highways officers were called to the westbound stretch between Junction 7 at Kettering and Rothwell just before 5.30pm.

The scene last night. Picture: Desborough Fire Station

Six cars were involved in the collision with one person taken to hospital with what a police spokesman said were ‘suspected slight injuries’.

The road was closed with heavy traffic in the area before the A14 re-opened just after 7.15pm.

On their Facebook page Desborough Fire Station - who were called to the scene - said it was lucky nobody was seriously injured.

They added: “Safe stopping distances could have prevented this accident, so stay focused and don’t get distracted.”