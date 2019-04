Officers are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a distinctive lawn mower from Long Buckby.

It was taken between 9.30pm and 10.10pm on Tuesday, April 2, from a barn.

The yellow Cub Cadet Z5 sit-on lawn mower is similar to the one pictured.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.