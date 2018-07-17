‘Significant’ safety risk sees Kettering school’s summer club cancelled

A Kettering school has cancelled their summer holiday club weeks before it was due to begin.

Southfield School in Lewis Road say a ‘significant’ health and safety risk has left them with no option but to do so.

But the school has declined to divulge what the issue is.

An email to parents from the school said: “You may or may not be aware that Southfield School has been working hard, over the past few weeks, to resolve issues that present a significant health and safety risk to the running of the summer holiday club.

“I regret to inform you that, despite our best efforts, we have not been able to satisfactorily resolve these issues and, as such, have no option other than to cancel summer holiday club this year.

“This has been a particularly hard decision to make but, ultimately, our primary responsibility is to ensure the health and safety of our students, staff and everybody who accesses the school site.

“On this occasion we were not able to provide this assurance.

“As we appreciate that this may cause a degree of disappointment and inconvenience we wholeheartedly apologise for this outcome, however, we can assure you that it arose from circumstances that were unforeseen and out of our control. “Once these issues have been resolved we will revisit options for a summer school in 2019.”

When asked what the health and safety issue was by the Northants Telegraph, a spokesman for the school said they “wouldn’t be sharing any details” at the moment.

It is not known how many parents had booked for their children to attend the holiday club at the school’s sports centre

One parent said the closure would leave ‘hundreds’ without childcare.

Previous holiday clubs have seen children take part in several sports as well as having the chance to draw, paint and watch movies.