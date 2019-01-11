'Significant problems remain' at Northamptonshire college despite slow progress to shake 'inadequate' rating

A Northamptonshire college that was handed an 'inadequate' rating by the education watchdog last year is failing to help their students achieve in class, a report says.

Ofsted found serious breaches in health and safety at Moulton College April 2018, including a number of 'unsafe and sloppy' slip-ups management.

The school was told to make immediate improvements to bring the college's standards back up to scratch.

In a report published on this week (January 9), the school was told they were making 'reasonable progress' in places to turn things around - but were also failing to help their students achieve better grades or make progress in their learning.

Ofsted has pointed to how the number of students achieving in English and maths has shrunk in last academic year and that 'significant problems remain' this year.

The report reads: "The proportion of students achieving their qualifications was low in 2016/17 and decreased in 2017/18.

"Students’ motivation for attending [English and Maths] is low. The quality of teaching in English and mathematics is significantly poorer than in other subjects. Teachers do not encourage students to practice and improve their skills through frequent homework.

"It is too soon to determine whether students beginning their studies in 2018 are making suitable progress in these subjects, but early indications are that significant problems remain."

However, the noted 'reasonable progress' in improving the quality of teaching and address the safety issues found in the last inspection.

In particular, a strengthened student behaviour policy has cracked down on bullying, and has led to the expulsion of five students for anti-social behaviour.

The school was reinspected in November as part of a series of spot-check monitoring visits following the 'inadequate' rating. The visit does not affect their overall rating.