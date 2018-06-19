Sight charity holding open day in Kettering

A charity has encouraged anyone with a degree of sight loss to visit their open day in Kettering tomorrow (Wednesday).

Northamptonshire Association for the Blind (NAB) believe there could be as many as 2,700 people living in Kettering with sight loss.

They are currently in touch with about 900 visually impaired people of all ages in the Kettering area but say there could be many more who might benefit from the charity’s expertise.

NAB is encouraging people to go along to the Kettering Sight Centre’s free open day tomorrow (June 20) in Wadcroft for a friendly chat to find out more.

Raelene Hill first went to the Kettering Sight Centre in 2015 when she had recently been diagnosed with retinal detachment and diabetic retinopathy and was unable to continue her work as a neonatal nurse.

She was very depressed and confused, not knowing where to go for help and support.

Raelene said: “When I lost my sight really rapidly and couldn’t continue in the job I loved, so much changed so fast.

“The Kettering Sight Centre kept me sane! Lots of support and a gateway to lots of information.

“It’s also somewhere that provides social activities to help you realise what you can still do, while making new friends and learning from their experiences.”

NAB’s chief executive, Alexander Lohman, said: “We are here to help and support people with a visual impairment overcome the emotional and practical challenges of living with sight loss, retain their independence and achieve their ambitions in life.

“Please do come along on June 20 to have a chat with one of our experienced staff and find out how we can help you or a loved one.”