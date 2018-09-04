Show your support for firefighters’ charity at Wellingborough open day

People are invited to an open day to raise funds for The Fire Fighters’ Charity.

The event at Wellingborough Fire Station in Irthlingborough Road will include a smoke house maze, display drills by Emergency Services Cadets and a fire crew carrying out a staged animal rescue.

As well as emergency service displays, attractions will include traditional games, a bouncy castle, face painting, a miniature fire engine and stalls selling everything from books to sweets.

The event is taking place from 1pm until 4pm on Saturday (September 8).

Firefighter Ronnie Sherratt, one of the organisers, said: “We are really excited to be hosting this day for the local community.

“The Fire Fighters’ Charity, which works to help support injured firefighters and their families, is a cause close to our hearts and we hope the day will raise plenty of funds for this worthy organisation.

“We really have taken a great deal of care in planning the event, to make sure there are lots of activities for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

“We hope it draws the crowds.”

Entry to the public is £1 per adult, but a free raffle ticket comes with this cost.

Entry is free for children.