Show your support for Corby hospice this weekend

Organisers say this weekend’s summer fete at Lakelands Hospice will be even bigger than previous years.

New for 2018, the annual fundraiser has new attractions including Stonys Pizza offering tasty pizzas cooked to order with a range of delicious toppings and 100 per cent of all sale monies going to the Corby hospice.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the hospice in Butland Road, said: “A massive thank you to Tony Winters for your generosity.

“We also have No Limits with their mini survival course for kids and bug eating challenge.

“We have a bubble car for the kids and the big kids to sit in and enjoy, and we are so excited to announce we have the Pink Fizz Company bringing their prosecco van too.

“Come along with all the family for a fun filled afternoon, you can even bring your dog – we have Harleys Furrytail Beautique coming to pamper your pooches too.

“As always, the hospice grounds will be jam packed full of all our regular and your favourite attractions, we guarantee lots of fun and laughter, while raising much needed funds for Lakelands Hospice.”

The summer fete is taking place from 11am to 3pm on Sunday (July 29) in the hospice grounds.

Entry is 50p or free for children and pets.

Marina is hoping people will join them for a ‘fun filled afternoon’ and added: “We have a couple of stall pitches available, we just kindly request a £20 donation per pitch.”

Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

For more information about the hospice or the summer fete call Marina on 01536 747755 or email marinarae@lakelandshospice.org.uk.