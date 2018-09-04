Shots fired during road rage incident in Wellingborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after shots were fired during a road rage incident in Wellingborough.

The incident happened at about 8.30am on Friday (August 31) in Harrowden Road, The Slips, when a man was driving down the road and stopped behind two vehicles in the middle of a road rage dispute.

A police spokesman said: “The driver in one of the cars then got out of his vehicle, took out what appeared to be a double-barrelled shotgun and fired two shots into the air.

“The cars involved were a black car and a silver pick-up.

“The man who fired the gun was the driver of the silver pick-up and is described as a white man in his 40s, about 6ft, of medium build, with short black curly hair and wearing blue jumper.”

Anyone with information, dash cam footage of the two cars or anyone who witnessed what happened, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.