Shoplifters beware! Rushden stores will know all about you

Retailers in Rushden will have information on prolific shoplifters after joining an intelligence gathering scheme.

Rushden Town Council has agreed to fund membership for High Street retailers for the Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership (NBCP), a non-profit organisation aimed at clamping down on retail crime.

NBCP provides 500 retailers across the county with the latest information and intelligence around prolific shoplifters and allows retailers to report crimes online to Northamptonshire Police.

It also runs an exclusion order scheme that targets repeat offenders and bans them from member stores for a minimum of 12 months.

Northamptonshire police and crime commissioner Stephen Mold praised the actions of Rushden Town Council in ensuring that retailers in the town can access their services.

He said: “I congratulate Rushden Town Council on their proactive approach to creating a safer town.

“Teaming up with the Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership will help to tackle shop crime and prolific offenders and I am confident it will promote a better environment for both shoppers and staff.”

The ethos of the NBCP is to prevent, disrupt and deter retail crime offenders.

This is achieved by working together with member stores and the police to make shopping areas a no go area for those persons intent on committing retail crime.