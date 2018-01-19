Shoplifters assault member of staff at Northampton supermarket

A member of staff at a Northampton supermarket was assaulted in a shoplifting incident.

The incident happened on at a store in Billing Brook Road on January 18 sometime between 4.50pm and 5.10pm.

A man and a woman entered the store and filled up several bags with items before leaving without making payment.

A member of staff challenged the offenders in the car park and the male offender pulled the member of staff by his jacket, before he and the woman stepped onto the No. 5 Stagecoach Bus. They then gave up the property they had stolen before stepping off the No. 5 Bus and getting onto the No. 46 bus which then left the area.

The first offender is described as a white man, 6ft tall, in his 30s, of a stocky build with slight stubble. He was wearing a black beanie hat, black bomber jacket, blue jeans and black boots, carrying a plastic carrier bag and a brown paper bag.

The second offender is described as a white woman, in her late 20s to early 30s, with ginger hair tied up. She was wearing a black puffer jacket with black leggings and brown Ugg boots with a white fur trim around them.

Witnesses or anyone with any information about those involved are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.