Two men entered a Northampton store and threatened staff with a blade and a metal bar in Northampton.

The incident happened on Friday, November 16, at about 9.15pm, when two men went into the store in Newnham Road in St Davids, Kingsthorpe.

The duo then threatened staff with a knife and a metal bar, and stole cash.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.