Shop front transformed in honour of the Women’s Tour coming to Rushden

The front of an empty shop has been transformed ahead of the Women’s Tour coming to Rushden this week.

This empty unit used to be the home of Sassy Belle in the High Street, but it has been given a makeover and is now part of the decorations in preparation for when the world’s top female cyclists come through on Thursday morning.

Rushden Town Council leader and councillor at East Northants Council, Sarah Peacock, said: “This property is council-owned and so we thought it would be great to decorate the shop front in celebration of the race coming to town on June 14.

“Having seen the brilliant flag design by Corey Barton we asked local street artist Adrian Turner to re-create Corey’s winning design on the shop shutters.

“It has brightened an otherwise bland canvas and adds to all of the High Street decorations.”

A message posted by Rushden Town Council on its website says: “Selometric Art.

“You have done an amazing job, thank you very much.”

