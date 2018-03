Security camera footage has shown a woman using a bank card stolen from a Northampton home.

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they believe may have information about the use of a stolen bank card.

The card was stolen from a property in Leyside Court, Northampton, between 1pm on Thursday, February 8 and 9pm on Friday, February 9.

The woman, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.