Shoe factory romance led to 66 years of marriage

A Kettering couple who met more than six decades ago at the Boot and Shoe Company have celcebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

Maurice and Betty Tyrell (pictured with daughters Jane and Anne) enjoyed a quiet celebration with a dinner for two in Maurice’s room at Thorndale Care Home after having been presented with flowers for Betty, as well as chocolates and champagne to celebrate and a bottle of wine from a fellow resident.

Maurice, 87, and Betty, 86, met at the Boot and Shoe Company in Kettering, where they both worked. Betty, then 15-years-old, was an office worker while Maurice worked in the factory.

They were married in 1952 at the Fuller Baptist Church, Kettering, when Betty was 20 and Maurice was 21.

The bridal party included Maurice’s older brother as best man and five bridesmaids for Betty. The service was followed by a reception at the Co-op Social Club in Kettering and they then went on to honeymoon in London.

The couple have two daughters – Jane and Anne – as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Teresa Taylor, care home manager for Thorndale, said: “It was wonderful to be able to help Maurice and Betty to celebrate their remarkable milestone – they are such a lovely couple. Maurice moved here in January of this year and settled in well, making friends with the other residents very quickly. We wish them both every happiness.”