Shiny new look for Corby supermarket car wash

Corby’s Asda car wash is set to get a new look.

The tired old portable building is on its way out - and in its place will arrive a shiny new canopy and washing bays.

The tired old portable building which is set to be replaced NNL-180524-154813005

The hand wash at the supermarket in Phoenix Parkway is one of the most popular in town with drivers regularly queueing to get their motors washed.

But all that washing has left the premises looking a little shabby. So Asda has now applied to Corby Council to upgrade the facilities.

Their planning application says that there will be four wash bays, four canopied drying bays and a cabin.

The company estimates there are 30 cars washed there on an average day, with about 1320 litres of water used daily.