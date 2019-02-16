Shared refuse collection service in Corby and Kettering begins

A shared refuse collection service between councils in Corby and Kettering has officially launched.

The authorities’ street scene service, which also includes recycling, grounds maintenance and street cleansing, began earlier this month.

One of the new trucks. NNL-190215-152139005

It brought an end to Corby Council’s 14-year contract with Kier Services Environmental with the council merging its service with Kettering Council’s in-house service.

Residents in the two boroughs will see new fleet vehicles on the roads to replace those operated by Kier, some of which were 10 years old.

There are now 35 new vehicles in operation which are branded with Corby and Kettering logos along with ‘Working Together’. The vehicles include 11 new refuse and recycling collection vehicles, three new mechanical sweepers and 15 new caged tipper vehicles.

All new refuse and recycling lorries are fitted with special software, BARTEC collective, which will provide real time information on missed bins, bins which haven’t been left out for collection, contaminated, damaged and overweight bins.

. NNL-190215-152113005

Cllr Mark Pengelly, Corby Council’s lead member for environment and Corby member on the shared service joint committee, said: “I’m pleased that the new vehicles are now in operation, allowing residents to see a visual change in our new improved service.

“I look forward to continuing the work with Kettering Council to provide a high quality street scene service to residents in both boroughs.”

Cllr Ian Jelley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “We are delighted to be working with Corby Council to benefit our residents, both as service users and as council tax payers.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the new vehicles out and about as the new joint street scene service commences.”

Bin days could eventually change when the remodelled service begins in around May and a joint budget of £4.3m for the 2019/20 year has been agreed to operate the service.

The long-term plan is for the fleet vehicles to operate out of one depot but to start with the two existing depots in Lammas Road, Corby, and Robinson Way, Kettering, will be used.

The councils say the shared service will provide a wide range of benefits including cost savings which would have been incurred via the procurement process, increased value for money, increased capacity, resilience, control, more specialist technical support, increased opportunities across both combined services for external income generation, an increased ability to achieve service innovation and improved agility to respond to change.

Customers can contact their street scene team through the normal channels which remain the One Stop Shop and the Street Scene Hotline on 01536 464242 for Corby and Customer Services on 01536 410333 for Kettering.