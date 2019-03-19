Shane Fox's parents make emotional appeal to find his killer

The parents of Shane Fox have made an emotional appeal for information three months on from his murder in Wellingborough last December.

Twenty-six-year-old Shane died as a result of a stab wound to the chest in Nest Farm Crescent near his home on the Hemmingwell estate in Wellingborough, shortly after 2am on December 1 last year.

Shane Fox

Police want to find a man who was seen outside and appeared to be shouting aggressively towards Shane’s house at about 9pm on November 30, the evening before his death.

He is described as white, about 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in, with a slim build and a bald head, and was wearing a blue short-sleeved T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information they believe may be relevant to the murder investigation is urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.