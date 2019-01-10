Sewerage flooding into Corby road ‘should be fixed tonight’

A burst sewer that has blocked a main route through a Corby housing estate should be fixed this teatime, Anglian Water have promised.

The rising sewer main in Stephenson Way on the Lloyds estate burst several days ago and local people have had difficulty getting past the junction with James Watt Avenue.

Ward councillor Mark Pengelly has pleaded with Anglian Water to replace the ageing system on the estate which has burst several times in recent months.

There has also been a recent rise in the number of rats on the estate.

Cllr Pengelly said: “The residents of Stephenson Way are yet again inconvenienced by a rising main collapsing and raw sewerage leaking onto the highways.

“The latest leak at the junction of James Watt happened just after new year and for the past four days the roads been blocked causing major problems for those who use public transport for work and school.

“We have seen no activity on the site for the last 48 hours.

“It seems we have a problem with these mains every other month

“These mains are over 80 years old and we need a replacement programme put in place, the leaking sewerage brings many other problems with it including many say a upsurge in rodents.”

He has now asked the Anglian Water send out a representative to talk to residents and councillors.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams have been working to repair a burst rising sewer main on Stephenson Way in Corby. We used tankers to take used water away throughout the repair to allow local residents to continue to use their toilets and washing machines as normal. The repair has been completed and our teams are finalising repairs to the road surface.

“We anticipate the road to be fully reopened by 6pm this evening.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused local residents and we would like to thank them for their patience whilst we complete this work.

“We know there have been a number of bursts in this area recently. We’re currently investigating to find out exactly what is causing the issue in this area, and develop the best solution to the problem. We’re also in touch with the local authority to keep them updated on our plans as they progress.”