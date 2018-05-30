SEVERE WEATHER WARNING: Met Office issues ANOTHER warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms across Northamptonshire

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are likely to hit Northamptonshire tomorrow (Thursday), according to forecasters.

Within the last half an hour the Met Office issued the yellow warning which will kick at 11am on Thursday and will remain in place until midnight.

The Met Office is warning the heavy rain could lead to flooding

The warning reads: “Thunderstorms are likely to affect southern parts of the UK from late Thursday morning through the rest of the day.”

Is it the third weather warning to be issued for Northants since Sunday.

A huge storm hit Northampton on Sunday night flooding parts of the town, leaving cars stranded and businesses were forced to close.

The Met Office is warning that tomorrow’s rain could leave to flooding of homes and businesses in a short space of time.