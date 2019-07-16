Severe delays and A45 closed in Northampton following crash involving van and lorry

An accident has forced the closure of the A45 in Northampton this afternoon (Tuesday) causing severe delays.

It has now been confirmed that a van was in collision with a broken down lorry, according to officials.

The A45 will remain closed for 'several hours'. Picture via @NP_PC1604

All emergency services - including the air ambulance - were called to the A45 eastbound just before the Earls Barton turn off just before 11.40am.

A spokesperson for Northants Fire and Rescue Service said: "A van was in collision with a broken down lorry.

"One man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance."

The westbound carriageway was temporarily closed for the air ambulance to land. That closure has now been lifted.

The MAGPAS air ambulance at the scene

The eastbound stretch remains closed - between Great Billing and Earls Barton - and is excepted to be closed for a number of hours, with drivers being told to avoid the area.

There are severe delays on the eastbound carriageway between Brackmills and the crash scene.

PC 1604 Scott tweeted: "Currently on a road closure following an RTC on the #A45 eastbound between Great Billing and Earls Barton.

"Road will remain closed for a number of hours please avoid the area, very heavy standstill traffic."

Part of the A45 has closed this afternoon (Tuesday). Picture via @NP_PC1604

Northamptonshire Police has advised that vehicles trapped in the tailback are being turned around.

PC 1604 Scott added: "Those caught in the traffic on the #A45 we are now begining to turn everyone around.

"Please DO NOT move until directed by Police or Highways and we will tell you where to go!"

Highways England has also reassured drivers that they are starting to clear the traffic as quickly as possible.

Heavy traffic is building and vehicles have been left stranded within the closure

@HighwaysEMIDS said: "Please await instruction from traffic or police officers."