Several Corby roads to close for resurfacing works

A number of roads in Corby will face disruption as resurfacing works are carried out.

Northants County Council has released its highways repair programme for areas of the town in July.

Nine roads will be the subject of micro asphalt works, which aim to prevent major deterioration.

A Northants County Council spokesman said: “Micro asphalt is an economical way of resurfacing roads which are starting to show the first signs of wear and tear.

“This is used when the structure of the road is good but the very top surface is beginning to wear and needs sealing to stop water getting in, preventing major deterioration.”

The roads, dates and times of the closures are:

Kingsthorpe Avenue: July 5 to 11, 8am to 6pm

Fotheringhay Road: July 9 to 13, 9.15am to 3pm

Shetland Way: July 10 to 16, 9.15am to 3pm

Eastbrook: July 11 to 17, 8am to 6pm

Spilsby Close: July 12 to 18, 8am to 6pm

Surfleet Close: July 13 to 19, 8am to 6pm

Saxilby Close: July 14 to 19, 8am to 6pm

Grimsby Close: July 15 to 19, 8am to 6pm

Spalding Road: July 16 to 20, 8am to 6pm