Several cars involved in Corby crash

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving multiple cars in Corby this afternoon (Wednesday).

Police were called to Oakley Road, near Tresham College, shortly before 4.10pm.

A police spokesman said a car had flipped onto its roof and the crash involved ‘several’ vehicles, but couldn’t confirm how many at this stage.

The air ambulance was called and one person was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

The spokesman added that their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and the road should be cleared soon.