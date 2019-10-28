Serious triple collision involving motorcycle near Santa Pod Raceway

A 19-year-old motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a collision on a country road between Bedford and Wellingborough.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened on Dungee Road near to the junction of Harrold Road at about 7.30pm on Friday, October 25.

A silver Audi A6, a white Volkswagen T6 and a yellow Yamaha R125 motorcycle were involved in the collision.

The 19-year-old motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Dungee Road is a country road close to the Santa Pod Raceway and links the small villages of Harrold and Hinwick, near Wollaston.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or any witnesses to the incident to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.