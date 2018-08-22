'Serious collision' closes A14 in Northamptonshire

The A14 is closed this morning (Wednesday) after a serious crash.

The road is currently closed eastbound between the M1/M6 junction at the Catthorpe Interchange and junction one near Welford following a serious collision involving a van.

The westbound side for also closed for several hours following the crash but reopened at around 8.15am.

Highways England tweeted: "If caught within the closure, we have started to turn traffic at the back of the queue. Will keep you updated."

It is understood that the collision happened at around 5.30am.

Highways England has not given an estimated time for the road to reopen and is urging motorists to plan alternative routes.