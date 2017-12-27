Serious assault on boy, 15, in Wellingborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager suffered a serious assault in Abbey Road, Wellingborough.

A 15-year-old boy was confronted by a group of males, one of which stepped forward and seriously assaulted him at about 6.10pm on Thursday, December 21.

The group then ran away down Abbey Road.

One of the males is described as wearing a grey hooded top.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.